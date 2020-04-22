Little Free Libraries still open for business

SELMA — As far as Maria Petropulos is concerned, school being out and public libraries being closed shouldn’t leave students without access to books.
“I really want to make sure our students continue to have books in their houses and they keep reading,” Petropulos said. As Selma Unified School District’s Library Coordinator, encouraging students to keep building literacy skills is foremost on Petropulos’ mind. She reminds parents, students and community members that with the right precautionary sanitizing steps, books can still be shared through the Little Free Libraries throughout town.
The effort to bring Little Free Libraries to Selma got started back in 2015. They’re part of a movement that’s already underway in all 50 states and 70 countries around the world.
Community members may take as many books as they would like and may donate books at will. Even if patrons do not have a book to contribute, they may still take books to read. No card is needed and there is no time limit to how long readers may keep a book. Businesses and community members sponsor each Little Library and keep it stocked with available books.
With the current COVID-19 health concerns, however, it is wise to follow protocols set forth by the CDC.
“I do think it would be important to remind people to wipe the books down or leave them in their garage for a few days,” Petropulos said. “I read the virus can last on cardboard for 24 hours and paper, possibly up to five days.”
Petropulos said during this time, she wants to remind not just students, but all family members, to read to make the best use of time at home.
“It’s important as we shelter in place that students continue to make time to read each day. The goal should be for students to read for at least 20 minutes per day. Students can read independently, aloud to an adult, or back and forth with a partner.
For those sponsoring the Free Libraries and who may be in need of books to replenish their shelves, Petropulos said she will help coordinate that effort. Contact her directly at mpetropulos@selmausd.org.
Selma Unified students also have the option to go digital to access books by logging in to SORA https://soraapp.com/welcome.
Sora is a reading and listening app from OverDrive. With Sora, students may access a large collection of free ebooks and audiobooks. All Selma Unified students also have access to the Fresno County Public Library through their SORA account, even if they don’t have a public library card. Students log in to SORA by using their school Google account or by using their school ID number. Whenever students access the public library through SORA, all books that will be available to them will be age-appropriate.
At the Little Free Library’s website, the recommendations regarding sanitary practices are as follows:
- Wash or sanitize your hands before opening your Little Free Library.
- Clean the entire library with disinfectant wipes. Pay special attention to high-touch areas like the handle and bookshelves.
- To be extra-cautious, clean the books with a microfiber cloth or disinfectant wipes.
- Wash or sanitize your hands again.
The New England Journal of Medicine and the National Institutes of Health shows that the coronavirus is detectable on cardboard for up to 24 hours.
“If you were really concerned, you could wait for a 24-hour period before lending the book if you were in an area of high-transmission,” Dr. David Berendes of the CDC said.
If you choose to clean your books, use a microfiber cloth rather than disinfectant wipes on paperbacks or books with cloth covers, so they wouldn’t be damaged. For books with plastic covers, you can use disinfectant wipes. According to CNN Health, cleaning removes viruses and bacteria from surfaces, but disinfecting kills them.
Please also follow these rules at your Little Free Library:
- If you are sick, don’t share books in your library until you are symptom-free.
- If your neighbors are sick, they should not come to your library.
- Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer every time you use your library.
- Do not gather with others at your Little Free Library. Social distancing is critical to flattening the curve and slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Read more of their best practices here: https://bit.ly/2XRAvGA.
Locally, although some of the Little Free Libraries may not be available, depending on current restrictions, here’s the list of local registered Libraries listed at https://littlefreelibrary.org/. Go to the website for exact addresses:
SELMA
- Charter #65373 at Terry Elementary, 12900 block of S. Fowler Avenue
- Charter #73614: 1200 block of Valley View Avenue
- Charter #73617: 1400 block of Second Street
- Charter #65375: Teofila Ruiz, 2200 block of Sylvia Street
- Charter #35959: Jessica in honor of James Andrew Rodriguez: 1260 block of Rose Avenue: “Our little library is in memory of our son, James. He was a very outgoing and caring and loving boy. He loved to read as he was growing up. Many of the first books we placed in the library were books he would have loved to read as a child. . After graduating from Selma High School, James was going to be attending Reedley College to pursue his education in law enforcement. On July 4th, 2015 James was called home to be with our Lord at the age of 18.”
- Charter #65367: Stella Padron, 2850 block of Hillcrest Street
- Charter #73612: Alan Langstrat, 2300 block of Azalea Street
- Charter #65378: Jaimie Harris, 2220 block of Huntsman Street
- Charter #73613: Little Free Library, 1500 block of Hope Street
- Charter #65370: Sandy Aguilera, 1320 block of Hicks Street
- Charter #65377: Erica Cabrera, 1300 block of Hicks Street
KINGSBURG
- Charter #86263: R&R Library, 3060 block of Bonander Avenue
- Brenda Deason: 2240 block of 14th Avenue: “My Little Free Library started as a Global Youth Service Day project by my exchange student from Tajikistan. The roof was built by a local contractor, but it was too heavy. As it fell apart, I reached out to a community Facebook page. The junior high school principal near my house saw the need and asked the woodshop teacher if he could help. He made it a project for a select group of students who designed, built, and installed the perfect Little Free Library for our busy neighborhood!
- Charter #24140: Gianna Moran, 2440 block of 16th Avenue: “My daughter Gianna saw the Little Free Library idea on the Disney Junior channel and loved the idea of being in charge of getting books together and stamping the books with her very own stamp that reads ‘Gianna’s Little Free Library, always a gift never for sale.’ Her dad had the little library made. He dug a hole near a tree on our property, cemented it, and Gianna and me, her mom, filled the library the next day with books. She is very proud of her Little Free Library.”
