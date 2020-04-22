Little Free Libraries still open for business

Petropulos said during this time, she wants to remind not just students, but all family members, to read to make the best use of time at home.

“It’s important as we shelter in place that students continue to make time to read each day. The goal should be for students to read for at least 20 minutes per day. Students can read independently, aloud to an adult, or back and forth with a partner.

“With our public libraries closed, we have a few other options for finding reading materials. In the community of Selma, there are 16 Little Free Libraries which is a free book-sharing box where anyone may take a book or share a book. You do not need to share a book in order to take one. Community members may take as many books as they would like and people may donate books as well.”

For those sponsoring the Free Libraries and who may be in need of books to replenish their shelves, Petropulos said she will help coordinate that effort. Contact her directly at mpetropulos@selmausd.org.

Selma Unified students also have the option to go digital to access books by logging in to SORA https://soraapp.com/welcome.