Literacy Night at Roosevelt Elementary

SELMA – More than 200 parents packed Roosevelt Elementary for their Blast Off to Literacy Night Jan. 30, Selma Unified School District Teacher Librarian Paula Gehrett reported.
The event kicked off with dinner in the cafeteria and then a demonstration by Gehrett of the Sora app that allows students to borrow digital and audiobooks online.
Parents were also shown the Library website where they can access reading websites. Parents were very appreciative of the extra resources available to their children, Gehrett said.
Families chose from a variety of sessions, two of which were making ‘space pudding’ with Erin Lewis and mini-apple pies with Alissa Clements.
“I really enjoyed my session,” Lewis said. “I loved watching the parents work with their kids to walk through the steps of the recipe. I also liked watching the parents of the younger students reading the recipe to their child and asking them what they should do based on what they read. I really feel like the parents were encouraged to build their child's literacy through everyday activities.”
Having students follow recipes is a wonderful way to connect reading in an everyday setting.
In addition to reading recipes and cooking activities, parents learned how to play board games like Boggle, Headbandz and Scrabble to build letter sounds and words with Debbie Norman, retired school psychologist.
Our library tech, Anne Robles, reviewed the resources available on the library website.
Sarah Hollet, third grade teacher, helped parents and students create unique books from paper bags that evening and supplied materials to create another at home.
Raquel Bojorquez helped parents use a simple wipe-off page to make a game of practicing sight words using dice.
Char Jones, keeping true to the space theme, had students and parents dig for ‘moon rocks’ with matching rhyming words and synonyms on them. She explained how this game could be replicated at home with simple paper and crayons.
Another teacher, Colleen Wilson, had the families make Talking Jars. Available in Spanish and English, jars were decorated and filled with questions and topics that families could answer around the dinner table, increasing verbal skills in the home.
Gehrett used virtual reality iPad apps to go on an information scavenger hunt. Students held a Merge Cube in their hand while viewing a 3D Solar System through an iPad, answering questions about the planets and their moons.
“Finding ways to help your child read, write, learn vocabulary, spell, and comprehend was the focus, and many parents walked away with fantastic ideas,” Gehrett said.
The night culminated with hot chocolate, cookies and a drama performance by Mrs. Lanier’s Drama Club.
Parents said they appreciated the demonstrations that encouraged children to help while reading and that they were motivated to find ways to get their children excited about reading to combat boredom during school breaks and vacations.
Gehrett credited the current Roosevelt teachers, retired staff, teacher librarians, library techs, speech teachers and administration who “worked hard to put this event into action. Roosevelt is committed to literacy, and it showed in this event.”
For ideas and resources, visit https://www.susdlibraries.com/roosevelt-elementary.html.