Literacy Night at Roosevelt Elementary

SELMA – More than 200 parents packed Roosevelt Elementary for their Blast Off to Literacy Night Jan. 30, Selma Unified School District Teacher Librarian Paula Gehrett reported.

The event kicked off with dinner in the cafeteria and then a demonstration by Gehrett of the Sora app that allows students to borrow digital and audiobooks online.

Parents were also shown the Library website where they can access reading websites. Parents were very appreciative of the extra resources available to their children, Gehrett said.

Families chose from a variety of sessions, two of which were making ‘space pudding’ with Erin Lewis and mini-apple pies with Alissa Clements.

“I really enjoyed my session,” Lewis said. “I loved watching the parents work with their kids to walk through the steps of the recipe. I also liked watching the parents of the younger students reading the recipe to their child and asking them what they should do based on what they read. I really feel like the parents were encouraged to build their child's literacy through everyday activities.”

Having students follow recipes is a wonderful way to connect reading in an everyday setting.