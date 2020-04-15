Lincoln parade brings smiles, tears

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg’s Lincoln Elementary Principal Matt Stovall said after second-grade teacher Mary Quattrin suggested their school have a staff parade through town, they all decided it would be a “great idea” since they all missed seeing their students so much.

“All of us in education get into this career because we enjoy helping our students reach their full potential. Our students are what bring our campuses alive,” Stovall said.

Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions however, schools have had to shift to online instruction. Stovall commended his staff for doing “an outstanding job continuing to connect with students and their families, but this parade allowed us to see our students in person.”

And as simple as it seems, just seeing the students — even from a distance — was a major morale boost for the Lincoln Eagles, Stovall said.

“I know it brought joy to our staff to get to see our students and families smiling, waving, and displaying their school spirit signs. Our goal was to encourage our students and their families, but I believe we received just as much from this experience as they hopefully did,” he said.