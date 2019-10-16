KINGSBURG – Lincoln School has announced their Students of the Month who were chosen based on displaying the character trait of trustworthiness.
You have free articles remaining.
The students are pictured here with their Principal Matt Stovall. In front from left to right, are Victor Cota Ayala, Makayla Avalos, Maddilynn Jordan and Heily Hernandez-Frausto. In the middle row are Kate Wilkin, Aaron Parra, Jacqueline Gonzalez, Mariana Rivera, Jaxson Caldera, Brynn Hard, Violet De La Isla and Hannah Duarte. In the back row are Alyssa Calhoun, Pemberley Robison, Camrynn Ransom, Rebecca Allen, Sophie Vaquera, Stella Morisson and Sasha Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.