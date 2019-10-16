{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln: Students of the month

 Contributed

KINGSBURG – Lincoln School has announced their Students of the Month who were chosen based on displaying the character trait of trustworthiness.

The students are pictured here with their Principal Matt Stovall. In front from left to right, are Victor Cota Ayala, Makayla Avalos, Maddilynn Jordan and Heily Hernandez-Frausto. In the middle row are Kate Wilkin, Aaron Parra, Jacqueline Gonzalez, Mariana Rivera, Jaxson Caldera, Brynn Hard, Violet De La Isla and Hannah Duarte. In the back row are Alyssa Calhoun, Pemberley Robison, Camrynn Ransom, Rebecca Allen, Sophie Vaquera, Stella Morisson and Sasha Lane.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

