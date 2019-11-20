{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln honors: Responsibility

Lincoln School has named its October Students of the Month based on the character trait of responsibility.

 Courtesy of: Lincoln School

KINGSBURG – Lincoln School has named its October Students of the Month based on the character trait of responsibility.

Pictured in the front row are Hope Aguirre, Silas Luna, Trey Garcia, Katelyn Fall and Aubrey Marshall.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

In the center row are Laylah Lucatero, Jacob Pumarejo, Chase Gill, Natalie Shamp, Valerie Ayala, Carissma Escalera, Camberly Diaz and Jensen Sawatzky.

In the back row are Principal Matt Stovall, Victoria Sanchez, Isabella Newberry, Cambria Gill, Addy Christopherson, Juan Angel Jr, Jaden Martinez and Learning Director Melody Lee.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments