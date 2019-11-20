KINGSBURG – Lincoln School has named its October Students of the Month based on the character trait of responsibility.
Pictured in the front row are Hope Aguirre, Silas Luna, Trey Garcia, Katelyn Fall and Aubrey Marshall.
In the center row are Laylah Lucatero, Jacob Pumarejo, Chase Gill, Natalie Shamp, Valerie Ayala, Carissma Escalera, Camberly Diaz and Jensen Sawatzky.
In the back row are Principal Matt Stovall, Victoria Sanchez, Isabella Newberry, Cambria Gill, Addy Christopherson, Juan Angel Jr, Jaden Martinez and Learning Director Melody Lee.
