KINGSBURG – Lincoln Elementary School has been named to the 2018 - 2019 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for its high achievement in student success, the Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District announced June 3.
“Lincoln Elementary School is making a difference with all students,” KECSD Superintendent Wes Sever said. “This data clearly shows students are learning and are prepared for life.”
The Honor Roll program is sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence and is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes.
Lincoln Elementary School is one of 1,834 public schools in California to be recognized.
The 2018 - 2019 Honor Roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness.
This partnership maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts. Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations. For high schools, the ERP Honor Roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.
“The Honor Roll is the only school recognition program in California based solely on objective achievement data,” ERP’s Board Chair Marilyn Reznick said. “Schools don’t even know they’ve earned the honor until we tell them. Our goal is to guide other educators to data-informed best practices for raising student achievement.”
ERP President and CEO James Lanich said their partnership focuses on improving educational equity and promoting career readiness for all students, regardless of their family income, background or ZIP code.
“These Honor Roll schools and districts are living proof that our students can succeed when schools are committed to removing educational obstacles and accelerating student success. By focusing attention on these bright spots among our schools, we hope to change the conversation from ‘what’s wrong’ to ‘what’s working,’ and encourage others to replicate their success.”
In California, the ERP Honor Roll is supported by numerous businesses and organizations, including the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, Macy’s, Enterprise Holding Inc., the Auto Club of Southern California and Wells Fargo.
