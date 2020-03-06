Lincoln earns Distinguished School Award

KINGSBURG – Lincoln School was recently awarded a 2020 California Distinguished School Award, Principal Matt Stovall reported.

“What is great about this award is that it takes a dynamic team to be successful, and that is what we have at Lincoln School,” Principal Stovall said.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said that the awards are granted to “elementary schools that have made exceptional gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education for all students.”

In 2020, California is using a multiple measures accountability system to identify eligible schools based on their performance and progress on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard website at www.caschooldashboard.org.

“The only way a school can achieve this level of success is when you have the support from all of the stakeholders: students, parents, Lincoln staff, district staff, board members and the great Kingsburg community,” Stovall said. “I am so proud of the hard work of our students at Lincoln, and the dedication of my staff. It is an honor to get to work with such awesome students and staff!”