FRESNO – The on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free for Fresno County residents. Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films on instantly by visiting www.fresnolibrary.org.
Films may be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.
Offering what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers.
With the motto of ‘thoughtful entertainment,’ Kanopy provides FCPL customers with access to films of unique social and cultural value; films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere, and programming that features diversity, with a wide array of foreign language films and films on race, and current affairs.
The Kanopy collection includes indie hits like “Hunt For the Wilderpeople” and “2 Days in Paris,” classic masterpieces like “Aguirre, the Wrath of God” and “Seven Samurai,” and award-winning documentaries like the 2017 Oscar-nominated “I Am Not Your Negro” and Sundance Film Festival winner “Mother of George.”
You have free articles remaining.
Each customer has 10 play credits per month. One play credit allows viewing one video. Once the video is opened, it can be seen any number of times for a three-day period. Play credits renew automatically at the beginning of each month.
The Library also offers Kanopy Kids, which offers unlimited plays so your children can explore age-appropriate, enriching, educational and entertaining films and TV program series without access to the rest of the content.
Kanopy is available only through the library, and a library card is required to access the service. Library cards are free and available at all branches. You must be present to sign up for a library card. All minors under age 13 must have a parent or legal guardian sign to receive a library card. Anyone is eligible for a library card, including newborn babies.
“The Library wants to meet your needs for finding educational and entertaining resources. Kanopy allows us to offer even more of those resources to everyone living in Fresno County,” County Librarian Raman Bath said.
For more information about this and other programs and services offered by the Fresno County Public Library, please visit our website at www.fresnolibrary.org, or call the library at 600-7323.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.