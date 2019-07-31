The next Big Read sponsored by the Fresno County Public Library system will feature Claudia Rankine’s book, “Citizen: An American Lyric.”
The community reading program has been awarded a $15,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Arts which is administered through Arts Midwest.
The grant will fund next year’s Big Read program which encourages Fresno County residents to collectively read a designated book. This year it’s Rankine’s “Citizen: An American Lyric.”
Big Read seeks to broaden our understanding of our world and the communities we live in through the bond of a good book. The program supports 75 communities on an annual basis, and each community picks a book that inspires impactful and relevant conversation.
“Citizen” was published in 2014 and is the first work of poetry to become a New York Times bestseller. The book combines art, poetry and prose to explore the subject of race in contemporary America.
The Big Read will collaborate with local organizations such as the African American Cultural Museum, Fresno City College, California State University, Fresno, the Central Unified School District, Inner Ear Production and West Fresno Family Resource Center. Programs are planned for the early part of the year 2020.
For more information about the Big Read, other Library programs, services, and specific branch hours, go to www.fresnolibrary.org or call 600-7323.
