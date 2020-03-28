Libraries to offer online, limited services

“The Library understands the need of our patrons to access the resources of the Library during these uncertain times, but due to the safety of every individual that walks through our door, we have to take extra precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of this virus. Those measures include limited services from the Library,” County Librarian Raman Bath said. “We are asking the public to unite with us during the shelter-in-place recommendation so our community can beat this pandemic, and we will beat this pandemic. In the meantime, please be safe. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you.”