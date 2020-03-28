Libraries to offer online, limited services

FRESNO – Fresno County Libraries are closed to the public in an effort to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus, a press release issued by their department stated.
All branches of the Fresno County Public Library were closed to the public on March 18.
“The Library understands the need of our patrons to access the resources of the Library during these uncertain times, but due to the safety of every individual that walks through our door, we have to take extra precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of this virus. Those measures include limited services from the Library,” County Librarian Raman Bath said. “We are asking the public to unite with us during the shelter-in-place recommendation so our community can beat this pandemic, and we will beat this pandemic. In the meantime, please be safe. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you.”
Services available during the closure:
• In order to create new library cards, troubleshoot issues with existing library accounts, and offer assistance in accessing online resources, including eBooks, audiobooks, research databases and streaming content, the Library will answer the following phone lines from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library: (559) 600-9245
Clovis Regional Library: (559) 600-9531
Fig Garden Regional Library: (559) 600-4071
Sunnyside Regional Library: (559) 600-6594
Woodward Regional Library: (559) 600-3135
Para servicios en Español: (559) 600-9222
The public may also call the Central Library at 600-7323 or submit a question on our website from the “Contact Us” page, or use the following link: www.fresnolibrary.org/ask.
Regardless of your location in Fresno County or your home branch, any of the numbers listed can be used to help you during this time of closure for your reference.
• Wi-Fi is accessible outside of most library branches 24/7 during the closure. We ask the public to observe orders to shelter and stay in place to ensure the safety of the public. At the same time, if the public must use the Wi-Fi provided, please observe social distancing to ensure the safety of the community.
• The Library’s abundant online resources, including research databases, digital magazines and newspapers, OverDrive eBooks and eAudiobooks, Kanopy for streaming movies and videos, and Freegal for streaming music are available 24/7 with your library card from the Library’s website: www.fresnolibrary.org.
• The Library’s website and social media accounts will continue to post updates and information to help the community locate information resources during this difficult time.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.