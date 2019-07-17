SELMA – If you haven’t been to your local library this summer, you’re missing out.
The Fresno County Library system offers a host of free summer reading programs for children and adults.
Selma’s Marie Angie Bustinza shared a picture of her son, Adrick Bustinza, where he was brave enough to get in line to touch exotic animals brought in with the E & M’s Reptile Family program.
“After watching other kids touch the walking stick, bullfrog and bearded dragon, Adrick asked if he could go touch the animals,” his mother wrote. “I told him he had to raise his hand really high to be called up and on just first try he did! He was so excited after. He said the lizard feels good and stuck out his tongue like the lizard does to smell.”
Here’s a list of upcoming July events at the Selma and Kingsburg branches.
SELMA
The Selma Library is located at 2200 Selma St. Contact them at 896-3393 or online at http://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/sel.html.
Lunch is served Monday through Friday at noon.
Thursday, July 18: 4 p.m. Harry Potter crafts.
Friday, July 19: 11:30 a.m. STEM Crafts for children includes an activity based on science, technology, engineering, and math. For children from kindergarten through sixth grade.
Tuesday, July 23: 2 p.m. Adults program: Shahrzad Dance Academy introduces the audience to the Persian culture through the artistry of dance and music. Join us and experience the expressive art form of this ancient culture.
Friday, July 26: 11:30 a.m. Art for Kids: Be ready to get a little messy while creating your next masterpiece. We will be working with paint, clay, markers, and construction paper.
KINGSBURG
The Kingsburg Library is at 1399 Draper St. Contact them at 897-3710 or online at http://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/kbrg.html.
Wednesday, July 17: 10:45 a.m. Kingsburg summer story time; 1 p.m. Art for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Thursday, July 18: 1 p.m. Family fun night; 2 p.m. Harry Potter crafts.
Friday, July 19: 1 p.m. Great Scott Science Show includes demonstrations, experiments and storytelling.
Wednesday, July 24: 10:45 a.m. Kingsburg summer story time; 1 p.m. STEM craft.
Thursday, July 25: 6 p.m. Family Night.
Friday, July 26: 1 p.m. E & M's Reptile Family provides a hands-on experiences with snakes, lizards, turtles, tortoises and more.
Wednesday, July 31: 10:45 a.m. Kingsburg summer story time.
