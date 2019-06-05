SELMA – As the school year winds down, parents may take advantage of the Fresno County Public Library’s Summer at Your Library program which includes free meals and activities.
In partnership with the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission and the California Library Association, FCPL offers Lunch at the Library for children up to 18 years old, at eight different sites this year.
The locations for the lunch program are at the Betty Rodriguez Library, Central Library, Sunnyside Library, Sanger Library, Selma Library, Orange Cove Library, Mendota Library and West Fresno Library.
In Selma, the lunches start at noon June 10.
Children up to 18 years old may visit any of these libraries during lunch time and receive a free meal. There are no forms to complete, no requirements to meet and no questions will be asked. The only stipulation is that the meals must be eaten on site and cannot be taken out of the room.
In addition to providing a healthy meal for the growing bodies, the Libraries will have numerous fun and engaging activities for all.
Performers will be on site to provide entertainment and education such as the magic of Tim Mannix, E&M’s Reptile Family and the Great Scott Science Show. Fandom crafts, superhero crafts, introduction to film-making by CMAC and comic illustration are among hands-on activities that will be offered at local libraries as well.
Reading logs will also be provided to help children track their reading progress all summer long.
“FCPL believes that reading is essential to a developing mind, and wants to put as many books in children’s hands as possible,” Community Relations Analyst Rocky Vang said. “The first challenge to reading is to have a book, and the library has many books available for children to borrow. FCPL will also be giving away free books for children to keep. With all of this happening for free at your local library, the answer to ‘I’m bored and there’s nothing to do’ is ‘Let’s go to the library!’”
The county-wide official summer kick-off event for the Library system starts at 10:30 a.m. June 12 at the West Fresno Branch Library, 188 California Ave., Fresno. Performers, free books, free lunches and book readings will be part of the kick-off event. Organizations and vendors will share information and provide activities.
“This event is the best way to get your children excited about reading this summer,” Vang said. “Parents and care providers are strongly encouraged to attend and learn more about ways to keep your young people engaged and having fun all summer long. Remember you are your child’s first teacher; make learning fun!”
For more information, visit www.fresnolibrary.org/summer or call 600-7323.
The local branches are Selma’s at 2200 Selma St., 896-3393. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sundays.
A first Selma library summer event is 10 a.m. June 11 where “The Hoots” band will perform whimsical songs that have won the hearts of fans of all ages. Their fun and silly music gets children moving and shaking, while the imaginative spirit of their songs appeals to people of all generations.
In Kingsburg, the library is at 1399 Draper St., 897-3710. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays.
A first Kingsburg library summer event is fandom trivia from 2-4 p.m. June 13 where participants can test their knowledge and ability to remember small details with trivia based on various fandoms like Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, Star Wars, Doctor Who and superheroes.
