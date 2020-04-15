Libraries host poetry contest

FRESNO COUNTY — Fresno County Public Library is hosting its annual poetry contest and isn’t letting the current coronavirus-related closures stand in the way of offering the entire family a way to stay engaged, FCPL Community Relations Analyst Rocky Vang said.
In a press release issued by the County Library system, the deadline and rules for the 21st Annual Poetry Contest were announced. The contest will be hosted online to comply with COVID 19 precautions.
Poems may be submitted to the website at www.fesnolibrarypoetry.org. Poems may be submitted in Spanish also.
There are four categories by age group. The categories are grades 3-6, grades 7-8, grades 9-12, and adults, ages 18 years and older.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three poems in the four different categories. Prizes will be awarded as follows: 1st place ($100 gift card), 2nd place ($50 gift card) and 3rd place ($25 gift card). The gift cards are for Barnes and Noble, and were generously donated by the Friends of the Library.
The judges are comprised of local poets and authors.
Scheduled to judge so far are James Tyner, poet and librarian, who will serve as the children’s poetry judge. Tyner’s poetry has appeared in multiple journals including Avatar Review, Coal Hill Review and Transcendence.
Catherine Abbey Hodges will be the judge of the middle school submissions. Her poems appear widely in such venues as The Southern Review, Narrative, Atticus Review, The American Journal of Poetry, Nimrod, Chicago Quarterly Review, and SWWIM. Hodges teaches English at Porterville College.
The high school judge is Lou Standiler, an English teacher and writer. He started writing slam poetry in 2007 and has won contests at the Inner Ear Beat Down Slam in Fresno. He co-published “You Mean You Don’t Live Here?” and now teaches at Central High.
“Poetry, language, and communication are the keys to everything great in this world,” Standiler said.
David Campos will judge the adult entries. He is a CantoMundo Fellow, the author of Furious Dusk and the forthcoming American Quasar. Campos won the 2014 Andres Montoya Poetry Prize and annual Prairie Schooner Strousse Award for the best group of poems in Prairie Schooner. He currently teaches English at Fresno City College.
The deadline to submit your poetry is May 15. The winning poems will be announced online in June.
Since children will view and read the poetry, contestants are asked to keep their submissions children friendly, Vang said.
For more information, visit www.fresnolibrarypoetry.org.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
