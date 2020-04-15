Libraries host poetry contest

Catherine Abbey Hodges will be the judge of the middle school submissions. Her poems appear widely in such venues as The Southern Review, Narrative, Atticus Review, The American Journal of Poetry, Nimrod, Chicago Quarterly Review, and SWWIM. Hodges teaches English at Porterville College.

The high school judge is Lou Standiler, an English teacher and writer. He started writing slam poetry in 2007 and has won contests at the Inner Ear Beat Down Slam in Fresno. He co-published “You Mean You Don’t Live Here?” and now teaches at Central High.

“Poetry, language, and communication are the keys to everything great in this world,” Standiler said.

David Campos will judge the adult entries. He is a CantoMundo Fellow, the author of Furious Dusk and the forthcoming American Quasar. Campos won the 2014 Andres Montoya Poetry Prize and annual Prairie Schooner Strousse Award for the best group of poems in Prairie Schooner. He currently teaches English at Fresno City College.

The deadline to submit your poetry is May 15. The winning poems will be announced online in June.

Since children will view and read the poetry, contestants are asked to keep their submissions children friendly, Vang said.

For more information, visit www.fresnolibrarypoetry.org.

