Letter to the editor: Racism in school

"Nigger" was the first word I learned in second grade at my new school, Lincoln Elementary [in Exeter, California].

At our first recess, I was surrounded by five boys who kept calling me nigger. I was unfamiliar with that word, but realized by how it was said that it wasn’t a good word. By the end of the school day, it seemed everyone was calling me nigger instead of by my name, David.

After school, I ran home crying and in fear I was going to get beat up. I asked my Native American mom why were the kids calling me that name and threatening me, and then she explained to me why. I, of course, cried more and asked my mom to not send me back to that school. This was my first realization of color of skin and of it being an issue.

I never shared this experience with my father, who is Negro, according to my birth certificate. He and my mother had just separated and I was not in immediate contact with him. But my mother explained enough for me to comprehend what was taking place.

I returned to the same school the following day to the name-calling and threats. Over time, these same kids calling me a nigger now became my friends, but still continued to call me a nigger into my adulthood.