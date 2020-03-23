You are the owner of this article.
Letter: Business help during uncertainty
Letter: Business help during uncertainty

Dear Kingsburg Chamber members,

I would like to pass on these links to help our small businesses know how they can get help during these uncertain times. On each of these pages is additional information and links for small businesses.

Our local elected representatives are also asking for additional help for our small businesses. As a City, know we will work closely with them to bring as much support as we can.

Please continue to follow all our Kingsburg City social media platforms and weekly email newsletter for the most up-to-date information.

Please feel free to contact us if you have any additional questions. Thank you for all that you do for our community!

Mayor Michelle Roman

City of Kingsburg

