Letter: A message from Selma’s Mayor

SELMA – The world is facing a global pandemic and its impacts can be felt here in the City of Selma. In an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a state order for Californians to stay at home. I know this is concerning for parents whose children have experienced school closures, for local restaurants that are now faced with changing how they can serve their customers, for businesses that are asked to close their doors, and for our seniors and medically fragile residents.

At the onset of this health crisis, I met with the City Manager to discuss ways the City can keep our residents safe while continuing to provide essential services. As a result, we have limited public access at City Hall and closed our Selma Senior Center to limit exposure.

Despite the closure of the Senior Center, bagged lunches are available for pick-up Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Wal-Mart has committed to provide seniors only shopping from 6-7a.m. every Tuesday until April 28. I have spoken with other local businesses that are looking into offering similar ‘senior safe’ shopping environments in the coming weeks.