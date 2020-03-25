Letter: A message from Selma’s Mayor

SELMA – The world is facing a global pandemic and its impacts can be felt here in the City of Selma. In an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a state order for Californians to stay at home. I know this is concerning for parents whose children have experienced school closures, for local restaurants that are now faced with changing how they can serve their customers, for businesses that are asked to close their doors, and for our seniors and medically fragile residents.
At the onset of this health crisis, I met with the City Manager to discuss ways the City can keep our residents safe while continuing to provide essential services. As a result, we have limited public access at City Hall and closed our Selma Senior Center to limit exposure.
Despite the closure of the Senior Center, bagged lunches are available for pick-up Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Wal-Mart has committed to provide seniors only shopping from 6-7a.m. every Tuesday until April 28. I have spoken with other local businesses that are looking into offering similar ‘senior safe’ shopping environments in the coming weeks.
We also have Selma residents that have asked how they can serve our community during this difficult time and City staff will be working with community volunteers to implement a senior wellness check outreach program.
We all have a shared responsibility to keep our community safe. Please remember to wash your hands and sanitize regularly. When we are out of our homes for essential services, such as grocery shopping or banking, we must practice social distancing and maintain six feet of separation, especially when standing in line. We are living in a new time and our plan of action will continue to evolve. Rest assured that City staff is committed and will continue to serve our community of Selma.
I am encouraging all residents to continue to support local businesses as best you can. I would like to thank the entire City staff, first responders, our medical community and our local retail and grocery workers who continue to work every day during this difficult time.
We are in this together. For more information, please visit the City of Selma website or call City Hall at 891-2200.
Sincerely, Louis Franco
Mayor of Selma
