Vondrak relieves Washburn as CO

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA –Capt. David A. Vondrak relieved Capt. Bret A. Washburn as commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center West (FRCW) May 12 aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore.

Capt. Vondrak previously served as the command’s executive officer, as well as the commanding officer of Fleet Readiness Center Northwest.

Capt. Washburn assumed command of FRCW in July 2018 after 2 years serving as Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers Military Director for Aviation Maintenance/Production. His next assignment will be at Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic.

Cmdr. Steve Carmichael will assume duties as Executive Officer for FRCW. He previously served as Director, Maintenance Policy at Commander, Naval Air Forces.

Manned by more than 1,000 active duty and civilian personnel, FRCW provides quality intermediate and depot level maintenance as the Navy’s premier maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility specializing in the F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

In addition to supporting the F/A-18 and F-35 in Lemoore and carriers deployed around the globe, FRCW has three subordinate commands; FRCW Site Fallon, FRCW Site Ft. Worth, and FRCW Site China Lake, providing intermediate and depot level maintenance to fleet squadrons.