VFA-151 holds change of command ceremony

Naval Air Station Lemoore — The “Vigilantes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) ONE FIVE ONE welcomed a new Commanding Officer in an airborne change of command ceremony. Capt. James Christie, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) NINE, presided over the time-honored tradition.
Cmdr. Chad Heirigs, from Lawrence, Kan. relieved by Cmdr. Matt Davin, from Rochester, N.Y., during the ceremony held aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore. Cmdr. Heirigs assumed command in May 2019. During his tour as Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Heirigs led VFA-151 through the conclusion of an around-the-world cruise with combat operations in support of Operations FREEDOM’S SENTINEL, INHERENT RESOLVE, and DELIBERATE RESOLVE, as well as a demanding maintenance phase. Cmdr. Heirigs’ next duty assignment is at the F-35 Joint Program Office in Arlington, Va.
“This has been an incredible tour leading the Vigilantes and it has been an absolute honor,” Cmdr. Heirigs said of his time with the squadron. “I have served in Lemoore for most of my flying career and had the privilege to command a fighter squadron of the finest young Americans our nation has to offer. Lemoore is where it all started for me and I will always be thankful for the opportunity. The Sailors of VFA-151 are some of the brightest, hardest working, positive, resilient, agile, lethal and disciplined people I have ever worked with. Their ability to tackle any job or mission with a smile on their faces impressed me daily. Flying the finest maintained aircraft on the flight line was an added perk of this job, but it’s the people who always keep me coming back. I know the Vigilantes are ready for every challenge they face today, tomorrow and well into the future. I look forward to seeing the great things they accomplish as a squadron with Cmdr. Davin and as individuals. I could not have been more proud to call myself UGLY ONE, and as always, FIGHT UGLY!”
Cmdr. Davin, the 60th Commanding Officer to lead VFA-151 and has assumed command at a crucial time as the squadron begins a rigorous training cycle in preparation for its next deployment. Prior to commanding the Vigilantes, Cmdr. Davin served as the Executive Officer after a tour with NORAD and U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colo., where he served as command center maritime instructor.
“It is an honor to be a part of such an outstanding team with such a proud tradition,” Cmdr. Davin said. “This squadron is comprised of so many Sailors and Officers that are simply extraordinary human beings. They exhibit traits like teamwork, humility and dedication to the mission. They make each other better every day and they make me better by their example. The coming year will see new challenges for all of us. It will rarely be easy, but it will be worth the effort. Together we will make the Vigilante team the best we can be, and we will continue to stand ready when called upon. It is an honor to follow Cmdr. Heirigs, and congratulations to him on all of his success during a challenging, but remarkable tour.”
Cmdr. Jeff Findlay reported aboard as Executive Officer. VFA-151 is an F/A-18E strike fighter squadron stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif. The squadron was established at Naval Air Station Oceana, Va. in 1948 as VF-23 and was later designated as VF-151 in 1959. The Vigilantes have conducted combat operations in the Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War, and the Global War on Terrorism. VFA-151 is a component of Carrier Air Wing NINE. For more information, visit Caution-www.vfa151.navy.mil.
