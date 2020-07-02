VAW-124 Aviators Teaming with U.S. Coast Guard to Safeguard Mariners

An E-2C Hawkeye waits on the Naval Air Station Jacksonville flight line Oct. 11, 2018, to possibly assist with coordinating relief efforts in the Florida Panhandle region in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Three Hawkeyes from Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123 and VAW-124 were sent down from Naval Station Norfolk for hurricane relief efforts. U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel and assets will be prepared to provide Defense Support to Civilian Authorities (DSCA), if requested through U.S. Northern Command in response to Hurricane Michael relief efforts.