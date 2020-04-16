USS Theodore Roosevelt's Clean Fight

"We hit the virus with chemicals we know will kill it, and after that space is clean, we seal it off," said Maxie. "Along with cleaning solution and disinfectant, we use a number of things to complete the mission. Most important on the list is PPE. The safety of our Sailors is our top priority. To protect them from the cleaning solution and the virus, our teams are required to wear goggles, gloves, face shields, and coveralls while cleaning. Once they enter a space they go through with tough wipes, rags and cleaning spray and then go back through with a disinfectant or bleach solution."

According to Hollinger, the most helpful tools in completing the mission are large area sprayers. The team uses the sprayers in spaces without large machinery or electrical equipment. With this equipment, the team can cover a large space, such as a berthing or mess deck, in a third of the time it would take to do by hand.

"We have cleaned over 2,000 spaces so far and have cleaned over 80 percent of the ship," said Hollinger. "I couldn't be more proud to take on the task of leading this team and I couldn't have asked for a better team to get this done. It hasn't been easy; it's hard work, but we are fighting through it. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and we are going to get there."