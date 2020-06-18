USS Theodore Roosevelt Aviators Eject Safely at Sea
USS Theodore Roosevelt Aviators Eject Safely at Sea

  • Updated
200515-N-TC338-1832

 The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) transits past the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while moored pier side at Naval Base Guam, May 15, 2020. Topeka is one of four forward-deployed submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. 

 Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Blake

PHILIPPINE SEA (NNS) -- Two aviators safely ejected and were quickly recovered by a helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while conducting routine flight operations in the Philippine Sea.

The incident occurred as the F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to Carrier Air Wing 11 was conducting routine pilot proficiency training. The incident is currently under investigation. Both aviators were assessed by the medical team on board Theodore Roosevelt and are in good condition.

