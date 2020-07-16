USS Pinckney Freedom of Navigation Operation Challenges Venezuela's Excessive Maritime Claim

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) transits the Pacific Ocean during a Division Tactics exercise with the medium endurance cutter USCGC Northland (WMEC 904), April 26, 2020. Northland and Pinckney are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.