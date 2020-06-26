USS Oak Hill Departs the Black Sea

Oak Hill is part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), which also includes the flagship Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), which are operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

“The maneuvering operations conducted by USS Oak Hill and USS Porter with our valued partners in the Black Sea exercises close coordination between partner militaries, building and maintaining the familiar relationships necessary for seamless integration in the future as we pursue shared goals of peace and stability in this region,” said Capt. Lance Lesher, commander of the Bataan ARG. “Our operations alongside NATO allies and partners in the Black Sea highlight the inherent flexibility and capability of our naval forces to maintain the right presence where we need it, whenever we need it.”