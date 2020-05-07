USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Changes Command

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (NNS) -- The aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) held a change of command at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va., May 1.

Capt. G. Robert Aguilar relieved Capt. Sean R. Bailey and assumed duties as the ship’s commanding officer in a small ceremony aboard the ship.

Bailey, a 1991 graduate of the University of Kansas, and a native of Lansing, Kansas assumed command in January 2018. During his tour, he led Bush during the historic French-American Exercise Chesapeake 2018, a shipboard visit from the First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, and more than half of Bush’s scheduled 28-month dry-docking planned incremental availability.

During an address to the crew over the ship’s 1MC general announcing system, Bailey credited the success of his tour to the hard work that Bush Sailors exhibited.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the crew and the work we’ve accomplished over the last two years,” Bailey said. “I am eager to watch the ship’s continued progress over the next several months as she gets back out to sea. I know she will continue to represent our namesake and his legacy well serving on the front lines for our nation.”