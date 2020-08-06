USS Chancellorsville holds change of command

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) held a change of command ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Aug. 5, 2020.
During the ceremony, Capt. Paul Allgeier relieved Capt. Marc D. Boran as the ship’s Commanding Officer.
“Chancellorsville – you are truly the best group of sailors I have served with in my career,” Boran said during opening remarks. “You operate a 30 year old ship as if she was just commissioned. Your technical and tactical expertise has made us the most reliable ship in the pacific fleet.”
The ceremony was held to mark the end of a two year command tour for Boran. During his time as the commanding officer, he led the command through several multi-national exercises, three deployments, and escorted the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) across the international dateline as they transited through Seventh Fleet.
"It has been my honor and privilege to serve as your commanding officer." said Boran. "Your perseverance, resilience, tactical and technical expertise and self-sufficiency guarantee, no matter the barrier, no matter the challenge, no matter the enemy – that Chancellorsville will always be ready to Fight and Win!"
Capt. Boran is a native of Jupiter, Florida, and commissioned from the United States Naval Academy in 1994. His personal decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and is authorized to wear various theater/service medals and ribbons.
Capt. Allgeier is a native of Midlothian, Virginia, and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1997. At sea, Capt. Allgeier has served as the Ordnance and Communications Officer aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), as the Main Machinery Room Division Officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), as the Operations Officer aboard the Amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and as the Electrical Officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65). In February 2014, he took over as the Executive Officer of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Chuchill (DDG 81). From September 2015 to May 2017, Allgeier took command of Winston S. Churchill. Following command, Allgeier served as the Reactor Officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).
Chancellorsville is assigned to Commander, Task Force 70, forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
