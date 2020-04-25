Top Navy Security Forces Named, Stand Ready to Protect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON (NNS) — In recognition of their superior performance and dedication to mission, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) recently selected Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples and Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field as winners of the 2019 Navy Security Force of the Year awards.

NSA Naples won in the large installation category and NAS Whiting Field won in the small installation category. They represent a high-caliber of professional law enforcement personnel who protect assets and those who serve at 71 Navy installations around the world.

“Selecting the winners amongst other impressive and accomplished teams was a difficult task as all of our Security Forces are exceptional and deserve recognition for what they do 24-7,” said Ron Herb, director of CNIC’s security division and force protection program, which oversees all security operations within the shore enterprise. “All of us here at CNIC salute their efforts and continued commitment to protecting the Navy’s fleet, fighters and families.”

Navy Security Forces place themselves at the frontlines and respond to any situation, including contingencies – both manmade and natural disasters. They protect life and property and provide a safe environment even during a pandemic, Herb said.