Top Navy Security Forces Named, Stand Ready to Protect

WASHINGTON (NNS) — In recognition of their superior performance and dedication to mission, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) recently selected Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples and Naval Air Station (NAS) Whiting Field as winners of the 2019 Navy Security Force of the Year awards.
NSA Naples won in the large installation category and NAS Whiting Field won in the small installation category. They represent a high-caliber of professional law enforcement personnel who protect assets and those who serve at 71 Navy installations around the world.
“Selecting the winners amongst other impressive and accomplished teams was a difficult task as all of our Security Forces are exceptional and deserve recognition for what they do 24-7,” said Ron Herb, director of CNIC’s security division and force protection program, which oversees all security operations within the shore enterprise. “All of us here at CNIC salute their efforts and continued commitment to protecting the Navy’s fleet, fighters and families.”
Navy Security Forces place themselves at the frontlines and respond to any situation, including contingencies – both manmade and natural disasters. They protect life and property and provide a safe environment even during a pandemic, Herb said.
“We all can feel secure knowing that our military and civilian security personnel will continue to detect, deter and defeat terrorism regardless of the current challenge we face as a community and nation,” Herb added. “These professionals are the true definition of fortitude and resilience.”
During the awards selection process, the best of the best were graded on main criteria:
- Demonstrated proficiency of day-to-day execution of mission;
- Demonstrated proficiency in response to incidents;
- Zero safety mishaps verified with Naval Safety Center;
- And overall certification score of a successfully completed Final Evaluation Problem (FEP), which assesses core competencies including component and geographical operational requirements.
Naples: Large Installation
Security personnel with NSA Naples in the past year facilitated anti-terrorism and security qualifications at Naval Support Facility Deveselu in preparation for the FEP assessment. In addition, they developed and implemented a joint base defense plan with the Italian military that standardized joint training in order to continue to defend the installation in unison.
“I could not be more proud of our security team here at NSA Naples,” said Capt. Todd Abrahamson, the installation’s commanding officer. “They embody the Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment, protect our community, and ensure that good order and discipline are being maintained. I am so pleased that the spotlight shines on our security forces here. They do excellent work and are the example of mission accomplishment every day.”
Whiting Field: Small Installation
The Security team at NAS Whiting Field is also noted for their willingness to collaborate with other installations within the Navy Region Southeast area of responsibility. Last year, NAS Whiting Field provided technical assistance and training to NSA Mid-South and NSA Panama City in preparation for their assessments. In addition, Whiting Field’s security plans, access control instructions and crime prevention program were shared with other installations within the Navy’s shore enterprise for their use and implementation.
“I am extremely proud of our Navy Security Force team,” said Capt. Paul Bowdich, NAS Whiting Field’s commanding officer. “They do an outstanding job every day, securing our base and protecting the people who serve here. This CNIC recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication over the past two years and shows that they are prepared and ready for any situation.”
Commander, Navy Installations Command’s area of operations encompasses the globe, across 10 regions and 71 bases with more than 53,000 employees that sustains the fleet, enables the fighter, and supports the family.
