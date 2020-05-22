The Meat and Potatoes of Life: Saved by the bolognese

From the bright sunlight that glowed through my closed eyelids, it was a beautiful morning. But I couldn’t get up and face another day of this unending monotony. I pulled the pillow over my face, and yearned for sleep to deliver me.

I was bottoming out. Throughout the shut down, my attitude had been surprisingly positive. At first, I was downright happy. Our college kids were home. My husband, Francis, was wasn’t commuting to New York City anymore. We were eating meals together, playing games, calling friends, cooking out, going on long walks.

Three months in, I would have chosen a stick in my eye over another Zoom meeting. The jokes about gray roots and quarantinis weren’t funny anymore. Francis’ work-from-home schedule had given me new appreciation for those wonderful nights when I was by myself on the couch with the TV clicker while he was in the city. The kids were acting like our house was a free bed and breakfast and I, their scullery maid. The daily walks had become so repetitive, I had taken to peering shamelessly into neighbors’ windows just to fight boredom. Our house, that had once seemed like our cozy refuge from the rest of the world, felt more like a prison each passing day.