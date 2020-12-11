The Future of Farming: First-ever Spanish Creed Competition held

FFA is made up of many different people that speak different languages. FFA wanted to put a spotlight on these FFA members, creating the Spanish Creed competition.
Participants memorize and recite the FFA Creed written by E. M. Tiffany and then answer questions from the judges about the Creed. The first Spanish Creed competition in the San Joaquin Valley took place on Nov., 13, and Hanford FFA members jumped at the opportunity.
There were three divisions, the middle school division, the Blue division (9-10 grade) and the Gold division (11-12 grade). The Blue division had 12 participants in total and Hanford FFA had two members in the top six; in sixth place Kayla Anaya and in second place Victor Hernandez. The Gold division had 31 participants and Hanford FFA member Andrea Campos took fifth place.
Hanford FFA is very proud of our members.
Rory Valov is a Junior at Hanford High and an active member of Hanford FFA.
