Task Force One Navy Established to Combat Discrimination in the Navy

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) steams in formation with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) during dual carrier operations with the Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Groups (CSG). Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual CSGs, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The CSGs are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific.