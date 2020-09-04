You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Task Force Ellis deploys to strengthen relationships in Indo-Pacific
0 comments

Task Force Ellis deploys to strengthen relationships in Indo-Pacific

  • 0

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — Task Force Ellis, comprised of U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force, is deployed aboard the USS Comstock (LSD 45) to the Indo-Pacific to conduct theater security cooperation activities through November 2020.

Task Force Ellis is designed to provide a forward-deployed capability to respond to a variety of crises and contingencies throughout the region, to include supporting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HA/DR) operations. The Task Force also stands ready to conduct military-to-military training, subject matter expert exchanges, and key leader engagements.

The Task Force is comprised of approximately 120 U.S. Marines and Sailors from 1st Marine Division, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I MEF Information Group, and 1st Reconnaissance Battalion.

Task Force Ellis has diligently planned and adhered to strict COVID-19 mitigation measures to include pre-deployment quarantine, screening and testing of all Marines and Sailors assigned to the Task Force. Additionally, the Task Force is implementing strict measures during the deployment and will continuously monitor the health of all assigned service members.

Task Force Ellis is forward-deployed with a wide range of capabilities to highlight the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The health and safety of all participating service members is our top priority.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News