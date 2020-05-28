Strike Fighter Squadron 147 Executes Change of Command

“I feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve as the executive officer. The support I have received from our Sailors, Chiefs and Officers has been very special. I will continue to draw on the strength of our entire squadron as this tour continues. I am full of pride as I prepare to assume the role as commanding officer. Cmdr. Kitts has been a tremendous role model and mentor. His impact will continue to resonate. His leadership and sacrifice has enabled the squadron to take a giant step forward,” said Fellows. “The opportunity in front of us is real. Projecting lethal 5th-generation air power from the sea is an awesome responsibility, and one that I take very seriously. I expect the Argonauts to answer the challenges that are ahead, and I expect us to win.”