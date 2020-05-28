Strike Fighter Squadron 147 Executes Change of Command

NAS LEMOORE — The Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron ONE FOUR SEVEN (VFA-147) welcomed a new commanding officer during a change of command fly-over, Thursday, May 21.
Cmdr. Jeffrey Fellows, from Dallas, relieved Cmdr. Daniel Kitts from Silver Spring, Md., during a ceremonial fly-over of Hangar Five aboard NAS Lemoore. Kitts assumed command in February 2019 and led the Argonauts immediately following their transition to the F-35C Lightning II. As testament to VFA-147’s unprecedented work ethic, the Argonauts earned its “Safe-for-Flight” operations certification and enabled the U.S. Navy to officially declare the F-35C’s Initial Operational Capability (IOC) during his tenure. Kitts has accepted orders to serve as the F-35C Requirements Officer in Washington D.C.
“The most rewarding aspect of being the Argonaut Skipper was watching the talented crew grow personally and professionally, while moving the command further along with the brand new F-35C than anyone in the enterprise thought possible,” said Kitts. “Launching out of Lemoore on a direct flight with tanker support to Eglin AFB Fla., with all six of our airplanes, at the time, to participate in the very first missile shoot conducted by an operational F-35 squadron was immensely rewarding. It was the culmination of a lot of work and effort by the Argonauts to make that happen.”
Fellows has assumed command at a crucial point in the first F-35C Advance Readiness Program as the Argonauts prepare to take the F-35C on the first operational deployment. Prior to commanding VFA-147, Fellows was the Training Officer of VFA-101.
“I feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve as the executive officer. The support I have received from our Sailors, Chiefs and Officers has been very special. I will continue to draw on the strength of our entire squadron as this tour continues. I am full of pride as I prepare to assume the role as commanding officer. Cmdr. Kitts has been a tremendous role model and mentor. His impact will continue to resonate. His leadership and sacrifice has enabled the squadron to take a giant step forward,” said Fellows. “The opportunity in front of us is real. Projecting lethal 5th-generation air power from the sea is an awesome responsibility, and one that I take very seriously. I expect the Argonauts to answer the challenges that are ahead, and I expect us to win.”
VFA-147 is the Navy’s only operational F-35C squadron and is located at NAS Lemoore. The squadron was established aboard NAS Lemoore on February 1, 1967 as the Navy’s first A-7A Corsair II squadron. The Argonauts have participated in every conflict from air operations over Vietnam to close air support missions in support of U. S. and Coalition forces on the ground in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The squadron is dedicated to bringing unique 5th-generation capabilities to the entire carrier strike and the operational Fleet.
