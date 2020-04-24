Staying Connected, Staying TR Strong

But for Sailors ashore, new techniques were employed to maintain communication with the majority of the 5,000 Sailors dispersed in many hotels and military lodging across Guam. Theodore Roosevelt’s crew, also known as the Rough Riders, needed an innovative plan to share information, stay connected emotionally and socially, and most importantly to remain a team.

“It was an idea that came up rather quickly,” said Capt. Dan Keeler, executive officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). ”We have Sailors on base, in hotels, and on the ship. During my conversations with our public affairs team onboard, we thought of ways to solve both the communication and potential community problems. We needed a surrogate communication environment which was safe, informative, supportive and effective at establishing two way communication in both a military hierarchical structure but also a flat collaborative we-are-all-in-this-together manner. For us the first step was a closed Facebook page.”

USS Theodore Roosevelt Commanding Officer Capt. Carlos Sardiello and Keeler created the “TR Alone Together” Facebook page in April as a way to keep the Rough Riders off the ship informed and connected virtually while quarantined alone in individual rooms across the island.