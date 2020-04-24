Staff Work to Continue Support for Navy Wounded Warriors

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- The Navy’s shore enterprise remains committed to meeting the needs of enrolled wounded warriors, their families and caregivers in spite of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented.
Through its Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) program, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) proactively addresses current enrollee pay and benefit concerns through continuous coordination with essential support services, to include Navy Personnel Command (PERS), Personnel Support Detachment (PSD), medical staff, social workers, social security office and Physical Evaluation Board (PEB). Due to COVID-19 all peer-to-peer support forums for enrolled service members have moved to a virtual platform.
“Our staff is working tirelessly, developing ways to continue to provide services to our most immune-compromised recovering service members while they are under stay-at-home orders,” said Kendall Hillier, director of Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s NWW.
NWW is an important part of the enrollee’s recovery care team, providing continuity to assist family members in the non-medical care processes they navigate during all phases of recovery.
“Having a tragic illness or injury is already stressful for our enrollees and their family members. This pandemic has intensified that level of stress and uncertainty,” Hillier said. “Our enrollees have expressed relief knowing that they have a constant recovery team member that is up-to-date on their recovery plan. At a time when medical appointments have moved virtually and attending physicians are redirected to other roles, this is extremely important.”
NWW enrollees also have access to virtual events and informational resources through the recently launched Navy Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) at Home website designed to help keep the military community members up-to-date and even entertained during COVID-19 pandemic. The site is available at www.navymwr.org/navy-mwr-at-home/.
The NWW section of the new site, which can be found at www.navymwr.org/navy-mwr-at-home/wounded-warrior, also features the most recent family newsletter with links to helpful resources to assist families navigate through current challenges.
“Please stay home and stay healthy by making the most of the resources available,” said Lisa Sexauer, director of CNIC’s NWW program. “Most importantly, don’t hesitate to make your needs known by contacting your case managers via phone or email. We are here for you.”
NWW is the Navy’s sole organization for coordinating the non-medical care of seriously wounded, ill and injured Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, and providing resources and support to their families. Through proactive leadership, the program provides individually tailored assistance designed to optimize the success of the wounded warriors’ recovery, rehabilitation and reintegration activities. To learn more, visit www.navywoundedwarrior.com/.
