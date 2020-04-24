Staff Work to Continue Support for Navy Wounded Warriors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON (NNS) -- The Navy’s shore enterprise remains committed to meeting the needs of enrolled wounded warriors, their families and caregivers in spite of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented.

Through its Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) program, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) proactively addresses current enrollee pay and benefit concerns through continuous coordination with essential support services, to include Navy Personnel Command (PERS), Personnel Support Detachment (PSD), medical staff, social workers, social security office and Physical Evaluation Board (PEB). Due to COVID-19 all peer-to-peer support forums for enrolled service members have moved to a virtual platform.

“Our staff is working tirelessly, developing ways to continue to provide services to our most immune-compromised recovering service members while they are under stay-at-home orders,” said Kendall Hillier, director of Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s NWW.

NWW is an important part of the enrollee’s recovery care team, providing continuity to assist family members in the non-medical care processes they navigate during all phases of recovery.