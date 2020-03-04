Sideout Volleyball Club Represents

Sideout Volleyball Club has been around for three years now. Team leadership is a mix of volunteers on Active Duty Army, Navy and dependents. The players are a mix of military dependents kids and kids from both Lemoore and Hanford.

The Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) girls volleyball season started back in January 2020 and runs through May 2020.

The Sideout Purple team played in the Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA), California Kickoff 15s Club Division on January 18-20, 2020.

Sideout Purple played at the San Jose Convention Center in a pool of 72 teams and placed 33rd, winning their bracket. Sideout Purple’s second accomplishment was in the NCVA, Premiere Qualifier for 15/16 division on January 26, 2020 held at the Hilmar High School.

Sideout Purple was seeded at 28 before competition with league games continuing until end of month May 2020.