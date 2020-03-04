Sideout Volleyball Club Represents

Sideout Volleyball Club has been around for three years now. Team leadership is a mix of volunteers on Active Duty Army, Navy and dependents. The players are a mix of military dependents kids and kids from both Lemoore and Hanford.
The Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) girls volleyball season started back in January 2020 and runs through May 2020.
The Sideout Purple team played in the Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA), California Kickoff 15s Club Division on January 18-20, 2020.
Sideout Purple played at the San Jose Convention Center in a pool of 72 teams and placed 33rd, winning their bracket. Sideout Purple’s second accomplishment was in the NCVA, Premiere Qualifier for 15/16 division on January 26, 2020 held at the Hilmar High School.
You have free articles remaining.
Sideout Purple was seeded at 28 before competition with league games continuing until end of month May 2020.
The Sideout Black team played in the 15/16s Premiere League qualifier and was ranked No. 1 after winning the competition last year in Sacramento. Sideout Black has moved on to play in the NVCA Power League and participated in the qualifier, which was held on February 1-2, 2020 at Clovis High School and finished 58th out 111 teams. Sideout Black’s second accomplishment was the President’s Day 16s Girls Club division on February 15-17, 2020 which was held at the San Jose Convention Center. Sideout Black played in a pool of 112 teams and placed 21.
Special thanks to NAS Lemoore MWR for all the support and partnering with Sideout Volleyball Club to conduct free volleyball clinics to all NAS Lemoore kids this past year. Thanks again to our Community Partners and Sponsors: Ackers Middle School, Island Middle School, Kings Christian School, Lemoore High School, Liberty Middle School, Hanford Christian School, Park View Middle School, Hanford High School, Hanford West High School and Adidas (cosponsor), Patra Proud, Tachi Palace, Pepsi Co, Leprino Foods and NAS Lemoore Panda Express. A big thanks to our head volunteer coaches: Barbara Rojas and Thomas Quassy and all our other part time volunteers and Sideout parents.
The goal of this article was to highlight the initial volleyball season accomplishments and some of the great things happening with our volunteer military, dependents, community partners, sponsors and competition success with Sideout girls volleyball under the Northern California Volleyball Association (NCVA) events.
To learn more about Sideout Volleyball Club, follow us on Facebook.