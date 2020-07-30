Secretary of the Navy Travels to Italy

Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite traveled to Italy July 15-17 to engage with senior military and government officials.
The Secretary first traveled to Rome where he visited the U.S. Embassy and met with Ambassador Lewis Eisenberg, U.S. Ambassador to Italy, and engaged with the Marine Security Detachment.
“I know first-hand the importance of the Marines who support U.S. diplomatic missions, protecting both personnel and property in foreign countries,” said Braithwaite. “No matter what era, what generation or what time we serve, our Sailors and Marines are the most professional of any service and I continue to be so proud of them.”
He also met with the Italian Minister of Defense, Chief of Defense and Head of the Italian Navy. Discussions centered on the importance of U.S.-Italian maritime security cooperation and the United States’ commitment to European allies.
“Our allies and partners in Europe respond to crisis situations each and every day,” said Braithwaite. “They go into harm's way with us, as our sisters and brothers in arms, and it’s important to recognize that.”
Secretary Braithwaite also traveled to Naples, where he served as the principal speaker at the U.S. Naval Forces Europe – Africa (CNE-CNA) and Allied Joint Forces Command (JFC) Naples Change of Command ceremony at JFC Headquarters where Adm. Robert P. Burke relieved Adm. James G. Foggo III.
Secretary Braithwaite recently spoke with Foggo, prior to his change of command, where he discussed the importance of a naval presence in Europe during a podcast interview. During the ceremony, Braithwaite praised Foggo’s visionary leadership through 21st century challenges.
The Secretary is traveling with minimal staff, and all travelers adhered to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All have been tested for COVID-19 and passed a medical screening prior to this trip to ensure safety.
