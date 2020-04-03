SECNAV Announces First Naval Community College President

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our nation’s naval services and to lead this new institution, as it develops innovative and collaborative approaches to educating America’s Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen," Cosentino said. “The need for critical thinking, analytical problem solving, and effective communication skills that a college education provides has never been more important than it is in today's rapidly changing world.

"I look forward to enhancing naval readiness by developing the intellectual foundations of our enlisted force.”

As president, Cosentino will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations for the Community College, which will begin teaching its first cohort of students in a pilot program scheduled for January 2021. The college’s pilot program will focus on degree programs in IT, engineering, and data science. The first cohort will consist of 500 to 600 enlisted service members from the Navy, Marine Corps, and the Coast Guard.

“The U. S. Coast Guard is excited to partner with the Navy and Marine Corps in establishing the United States Naval Community College,” said Coast Guard Rear Adm. Brian K. Penoyer, force readiness commander for the Coast Guard. “Our people are the key to providing a Ready, Relevant and Responsive Coast Guard.