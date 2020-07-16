Professional Military Knowledge-Eligibility Exam Deadlines to Change

The new deadlines, which will start with the fall exam Cycle 248 for Active Duty (AD) and Full-Time Support (FTS), followed by the February 2020 exam Cycle 108 for Selected Reserve (SELRES), will allow educational services officers more time to finalize Enlisted Advancement Worksheets.
“What Sailors need to know is that the PMK-EE completion date is now sooner than previously required,” said Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) Command Master Chief Gregory Prichard. “Failure to complete the PMK-EE before the established deadline will result in the candidate record being invalidated and the Sailor will be ineligible to advance.”
The new deadlines are as follows:
-January AD/FTS E7 NWAE cycle – prior to Dec. 1 of the previous year
-February SELRES E4/5/6/7 NWAE cycle – prior to Jan. 1 of the same year
-March AD/FTS E4/5/6 NWAE cycle – prior to Feb. 1 of the same year
-August SELRES E4/5/6 NWAE cycle – prior to July 1 of the same year
-September AD/FTS E4/5/6 NWAE cycle - prior to Aug. 1 of the same year
The NAVADMIN advises Sailors taking the PMK-EE, especially those using a mobile device, to take the following actions:
-Ensure the PMK-EE certificate shows 80% or higher and meets the required completion date.
-Save the certificate as a PDF on their mobile device or computer.
-Email the PDF certificate to an alternate location.
-Print a paper copy of the certificate.
-Store the paper/digital copy in a location where the certificate can be recovered if mobile device data is lost.
“It is amazing how many cell phones get damaged or completion certificates get lost, and Sailors often do not realize that their completion information is missing until after the PMK-EE deadline date,” said Kirk Schultz, Advancement Execution and Support Division Head for the Navy Advancement Center (NAC). “I cannot stress how important it is for Sailors to make sure they have saved their most recent PMK-EE certificate in a secure location.”
Sailors should also verify their record is correct after allowing four days after PMK-EE completion for the information to be transferred into the Navy Training Management and Planning System (NTMPS)/Electronic Training Jacket (ETJ).
“As the Navy continues to further develop and refine our technologies,” said NAC PMK-EE Team Leader Doc Wallach, Ph.D., “I would encourage Sailors completing the PMK-EE to take an active role and ensure their completion information is recorded in NTMPS/ETJ.”
If the information is not updated, the Sailor should notify their chain of command and provide the certificate. The Sailor’s chain of command is responsible for contacting NTMPS to update the record by contacting NTMPS at https://ntmpsweb.ncdc.navy.mil/Fltmps/.
For more information on PMK-EE, visit MyNavy Portal (MNP), under ‘Career & Life Events’, then ‘Advancement & Promotion,’ then click the PMK-EE link. There, Sailors can download a PMK-EE smart sheet with supplemental guidance.
For additional questions or concerns not found on MNP, contact the MyNavy Career Center Help Desk at 1-833-330-6622 or email askmncc@navy.mil.
As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the NAC and the Resources Management Department.
Additional information about NETPDC can be found at http://www.netc.navy.mil/netc/netpdc/Default.htm.
