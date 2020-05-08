Pacific Fleet Commander, Fleet Master Chief Visit USS Theodore Roosevelt

After the ship’s arrival to Guam on March 27, approximately 700 Sailors remained on board to maintain critical operations and begin the cleaning process. The ship underwent an aggressive, cleaning regimen, which balanced effective decontamination with protecting the ship’s critical systems. Spaces that did not need to be manned were vacated for seven days – four days longer than the minimum recommended by the Centers for Disease Control – before being thoroughly disinfected. For spaces that were continuously operational, Sailors cleaned the area before leaving it, while the incoming Sailors cleaned it immediately upon arrival.

Honea said he was impressed with the resilience and pride he saw in the Sailors.

“Our adversaries may think they have an edge on us due to the virus outbreak, but from what I’ve seen, I have no doubt this crew has proven them wrong,” said Honea.

To return to the ship, the 4,000 Sailors who were in quarantine or isolation off-ship tested negative twice after completing their observation period. Sailors are returning to the ship in waves over the span of the next several days, as the 700 Sailors who have been cleaning and running essential services will begin their isolation. But, Aquilino said, returning to the ship means adjusting to a new normal.