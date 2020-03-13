Meat and Potatoes: The Naked Truth

I’ll never forget the day that my mother and I were painting my daughters’ room. We let my youngest, Lilly, play with dolls nearby while we rolled Sherwin Williams “Demur Rose” onto the white walls. While tackling the intricacies of the trim, we failed to notice that Lilly had toddled downstairs and out into the backyard. We panicked for a few moments before we saw her out the bedroom window, completely naked, petting the neighbor’s cat.

After returning from her naked safari, Lilly reported, “Kitty-cat no like my nakee stuff.”

Unlike Lilly, I’ve always been unusually modest, even during my swim team years, when I had to shower with twenty other females on a daily basis. I kept myself covered whenever possible, but my teammates’ attitudes ran the gamut, including one swimmer who we lovingly nicknamed “Flesh” because her last name was Gordon and she would strip down to her birthday suit as soon as we set foot in the locker room.

So what am I saying?