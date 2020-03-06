Meat and Potatoes: Spring Break like it’s the Eighties

We recently asked our college senior daughter, Anna, if she was coming home for spring break. She reluctantly admitted to us that, no she would not be home at all, because she is going on a trip with her sorority sisters to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Since Anna’s bank statements are still mailed to the house, I knew that Anna was flat broke. She didn’t have enough money to buy a bus ticket to Schenectady, much less an all-inclusive trip to a resort in Mexico. However, I had once been a broke college student, too — I had an inkling of how Anna financed her spring break trip.

It was 1986, and I ripped an application for a new credit card from the many posted in the Student Union, promising $1,000 credit limits. According to the Citibank sign up ad, all I had to do was pay a little bit off each month. “Wow, what a great deal!” I thought in my youthful ignorance.

When the shiny new card arrived in the dented mailbox at our shabby apartment complex, it felt like an opportunity of a lifetime in an envelope. I tore it open and immediately used it to pay for my upcoming spring break trip.