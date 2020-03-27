Meat and Potatoes: On pause: How DoD Stop Movement Order is affecting families

In many ways, military families are just like civilians during the coronavirus pandemic. We’re all — military and civilians alike — holed up in our homes, suffering through virtual schooling, whining kids, surreal food shopping experiences, and fears about our financial futures. But few civilians know that many military families’ stressors have been magnified by a series of Department of Defense “Stop Movement” orders intended to slow the spread of the virus.

On March 25, the Department of Defense announced another Stop Movement Order freezing all overseas US forces, civilian personnel and family members in place for up to 60 days. This directive expands previous orders issued earlier in March —which restricted domestic Permanent Change of Station orders, personal travel, and civilian hiring — and will affect thousands more military families.

Since my own family has retired from active duty service and are thus not bound by the DoD restriction, I reached out to two military spouses whose families are not only significantly impacted by the Stop Movement Order, but who are also experts in the education of military children undergoing transitions and deployments.