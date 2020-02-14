Meat and Potatoes: It’s the little things: Why community is critical to war fighting

As I waited in line at the commissary, I perused the military newspapers in the rack — Hmm, so the Air Force is allowing beards now, hu?

“Do you have any coupons, my dear?” the mocha-skinned commissary cashier interrupted my reading with her thick Rhode Island accent that I’d come to recognize so well. I handed her the scrap of paper that entitled me to 50 cents off a pound of deli ham.

After discussing the weather with the bagger while she loaded my groceries into my car, I tipped her and was off on my next errand. Wednesdays are good for getting things done on base. Washing the car at the auto center, mailing packages at the post office, lifting weights at the gym, buying groceries at the commissary, picking up refills at the clinic pharmacy, stopping by my favorite spot to hunt for a few pieces of beach glass.

We lived on this base four years ago. Now we fall into the category “retiree and family,” but I still drive across the bridge and through the gates every week. Why? My base neighbors have moved on. I only know a handful of people by name. The Stop & Shop has a better produce selection. There’s a post office a half mile from my house. The vacuum at the auto center doesn’t work that well. But, after 28 years of active duty military life, I have learned that spending time on base boosts my morale.

