Observed annually in June, National Safety Month focuses on reducing leading causes of injury and death at work, on the road and in our homes and communities. The notion of being concerned for our safety and that of everyone around us is no foreign concept. From the beginning of our time in the Navy, we are trained to observe general safety precautions. As we settle in our area of expertise, some of us will have even greater requirements to be safe. With summer in full swing, let us consider some safety tips.
The Naval Safety Center reported 29 off-duty Private Motor Vehicle (PMV) fatalities in 2018, and 10 off-duty recreational fatalities. From FY13-18 the Navy lost an average of 13 Sailors in off-duty mishaps. That is 26 less than the number of Service Members lost to on-duty mishaps. If we continue to take unacceptable risk in our off-duty activities, we can expect to lose shipmates. However, you can help change that outcome.
Be proactive and become aware of the hazards associated with the activities you do while off duty. Not just the out-of-the ordinary things you do once a year on vacation, but routine things you do on a regular basis. Proactively eliminating or at least minimizing risks can help keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Risk management is not an on-duty process only. Whether you lose your life to a mishap on the battlefield or an off-duty activity, the loss to those you leave behind is equally tragic.
When it comes to off-duty mishaps, alcohol is common denominator in an overwhelming majority of them. Since FY14, there have been nearly 78 off-duty mishaps in the Navy where alcohol use was confirmed or suspected. Alcohol consumption slows your reaction time and impairs both your judgement and your vision.
Most alcohol-related mishaps involve private motor vehicles, both the two-wheeled and four-wheel variety, and boats and other related watercraft. Additionally, each year personnel die while handling weapons, swimming, fishing, and participating in other activities while consuming alcohol.
How can you prevent water-related mishaps? Think through the activity before the action occurs and apply the same principles used to prevent mishaps on duty - training, standards and discipline.
Training - if you learn to swim, you are less likely to drown.
Standards – The Navy requires you to wear a lift jacket. So do laws in virtually every state and locality. Wearing a life jacket offers drowning protection, especially if you fall into the water unexpectedly.
Discipline – drinking alcohol impairs your ability to reason and to protect yourself from harm, so you should exercise discipline and limit or avoid alcohol consumption while relaxing in or on the water.
When participating in any type of water-related activity, it is important to identify the hazards and to know your limits. For example, when swimming in rivers, lakes, and oceans, be aware of swift currents and undertows. In just minutes, even strong swimmers can tire rapidly in cold water and become unable to help themselves.
Dams and water releases – dams in the local area may release water without warning or you may be too downstream to hear the warning siren. Be especially vigilant in areas with deep canyons known to be downstream of dams.
Critical information to prevent fatal or crippling injuries includes knowing how deep the water is before you dive in. In addition to the six Sailors who died in water-related mishaps in the last five years, another three Sailors suffered permanently disabling injuries after diving into shallow waters.
The U.S. Coast Guard ranks operator inattention, operator inexperience, improper lookout, excessive speed and machinery failure as the top five contributing factors in recreational boating mishaps. However, when it comes to fatal boating mishaps, alcohol use is the leading contributing factor. You need to be aware that boating under the influence (BUI) on waterways is illegal and just as dangerous as DUI on a roadway.
Training and personal protective equipment (PPE) play critical roles on waterways. According to 2017 Coast Guard statistics regarding fatal recreational boating mishaps, 81% of deaths occurred on boats where the operator had not received boating safety instruction, and 84.5% of those who drowned failed to wear a life jacket.
What do the three key safety principles look like in the case of boating activities?
Training - take a Coast Guard-approved boating safety course, especially if you are boating on salt water.
Standards - review local laws and policies.
Discipline - ensure that you, your friends and your family members use life jackets and make certain the person operating the boat is not consuming alcohol.
In addition, be sure to have a float plan. This is critical if you are boating on salt water. A float plan is an itinerary of when and where you plan to go while on the water. It is to be completed before you go boating and given to a person who can notify the Coast Guard or other rescue organization if you fail to check-in according to the plan.
Consider the following. After one drink, people on an unstable, moving platform like a boat run the risk of slipping on deck, stumbling down a gangway, or falling overboard. In the event of a person overboard, alcohol may increase risk of cardiac arrest and will certainly reduce your body’s ability to stay warm in cold water. The probability of being involved in a boating accident doubles when alcohol is involved and studies have shown that the effects of alcohol are exacerbated by sun and wind.
Millions of us enjoy warm weather every year by swimming in our backyard pools and relaxing in hot tubs. Tragically, over 200 young children drown in backyard swimming pools each year on average. The American Red Cross suggests owners make pool safety their priority by following these guidelines:
-Secure your pool with appropriate barriers
-Keep children under active supervision at all times
-Learn how to swim
-Establish and maintain rules and safe behaviors such as no running, no diving, avoid drain covers, etc.
-Ensure everyone knows how to respond to aquatic emergencies by having appropriate safety equipment, learning water safety, and first aid and CPR
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety, diving injuries can result in permanent paralysis due to divers who hit the bottom or side of a swimming pool. Always dive with hands in front of you and steer up immediately upon hitting the water. Don’t dive from the side of an in ground pool. Never dive into above ground pools. Never go head first down a pool slide. Go down feet first only. Certainly, don’t dive if you consume alcohol. Over half of diving injuries and deaths involve alcohol or drug use. Even a small amount can result in injury.
It only takes a few minutes to manage your risk while off-duty, and the loss of any of our Shipmates affects the Navy, our mission, and the lives of the family and friends left behind. Do your part - we can’t afford to lose any Sailors to preventable off-duty mishaps. Making risk-based decisions before and during water activities will help reduce mishaps.
You earned the right to enjoy a fun-filled summer. Go out and enjoy responsibly!
