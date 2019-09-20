The long anticipated arrival of the 2019 NAS Lemoore Central Valley Air Show is finally here! It has been slightly more than one year since we learned that NAS Lemoore was authorized an air show. Since then a tremendous amount of planning and effort has gone into bringing you what could very well be the best show of the season.
On Wednesday the Air Power Demo, consisting of F/A-18 Super Hornets and the F-35C Lightning II, displayed something you don’t get to see often during their first practice run. The demo included a simulated dog fight low enough that viewers can appreciate the aerial ballet with their very own eyes. Typically, most people only get to witness such engagements as part of a documentary or a Hollywood blockbuster film. During our air show, you will feel so close to the fight that I anticipate will leave you in awe.
Also having conducted their first practice, our NAS Lemoore Search and Rescue Detachment, better known as the Wranglers, stand ready to demonstrate that the extraordinary Naval Aviator skills are not solely housed in the cockpit of our jet fighter/attack aircraft.
This leads us to the all of the support elements that make our ability to train like we fight possible. From our maintainers, air field operations, to MWR and security; they all contribute to the overall mission, not just during an air show weekend, but 365 days a year.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank our air show sponsors: Budweiser, Lithia Nissan of Fresno, Lithia Hyundai of Fresno, and Paragon Executive Charter. We value your partnership and support on this special occasion.
Finally, there are some key planners of air show I would like to publically thank. By acknowledging them I also thank everyone who works for these individuals and who too have done their part. They are: Ms. Dee Richards, Fleet and Family Support Services Director; Ms. Lisa Fulton; MWR Director; Mr. Mark Stack, Air Field Operations Manager; and CDR Ray Bieze, NAS Lemoore Operations Officer. They were entrusted with bringing forth the very best that NAS Lemoore has and taking advantage of an opportunity not seen here in more than eight years. Thus far they have delivered.
Lastly a special thank you to the local community for supporting your Navy and military! Thank you to all first responders that will be in attendance and out there keeping us safe!
