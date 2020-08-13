NSF Diego Garcia holds change of command ceremony

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory — U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia conducted a change of command ceremony Aug. 12, 2020.
Capt. R. Wade Blizzard, a native of Frederick, Maryland, relieved Capt. Blake Tornga, a native of Great Falls, Montana, as commanding officer of NSF Diego Garcia.
The ceremony was limited to essential personnel for health protection measures and took place outside of the commanding officer’s housing unit. The ceremony was streamed live on social media and recorded for local television on the island.
Tornga said it was a challenging assignment and how proud he is of his Sailors and civilians who rise to the challenge and are always prepared to maintain operations and protect the island during a global pandemic.
“I always ask my people to BPT, which stands for Be Prepared To,” said Tornga. “These are trying times. They are probably the most trying times that I could have ever hoped to anticipate. But I am extremely proud of your performance despite the challenges of COVID-19.”
After his tour on Diego Garcia, Tornga will be the professor of Naval Science and the commanding officer of Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Minnesota.
Blizzard conducted virtual briefs with each department during his first two weeks on the island. After his two weeks of Restriction of Movement (ROM), he toured the island and its facilities with Tornga to complete the turnover.
“Diego Garcia will continue to be an important piece of strategic real estate throughout the 21st century,” said Blizzard. “However, it is our people that are our most important asset, for it is us who will parlay Diego’s geographic location into a strategic advantage. It is us who enable warfighting, who support the warfighter, and who contribute to the development of our future force.”
Blizzard graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He attended flight training in Pensacola and earned his Wings of Gold in January 2000. After initial training in the F-14 Tomcat, he reported to the Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213 “Blacklions” at Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, in April, 2001. While attached to the “Blacklions,” he embarked on two six-month deployments with Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 onboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in 2001 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) and CVW 8 onboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF). In 2003, Blizzard reported to VFA-122 for transition to the F/A-18F Super Hornet with follow-on orders to Strike Fighter Weapon School in Lemoore, California, via TOPGUN.
In January 2007, Blizzard joined the "Black Aces" of VFA-41 as the training officer. He made deployments with CVW-11 onboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in 2007 in support of OEF, OIF, and again in 2008 in support of U.S. 7th Fleet operations. In August 2009, he reported to VFA-22 as a department head. He made deployments with CVW-14 aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in support of OEF in 2009 and with CVW-17 aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in support of OEF and Operation New Dawn in 2011.
In October 2011, Blizzard reported to the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, and in November of 2012 graduated with a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies. After graduation, he reported to United States Northern Command as the Mexico desk officer for the Theater Security Cooperation Division.
In June 2015, Blizzard reported to the Swordsmen of VFA-32 as the executive officer. In 2016, he deployed with CVW-3 aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and took command of the Gypsies in September 2016. After seven deployments, he joined CSG-4 in January 2018 as the N3.
Blizzard has over 3,000 flight hours and 700 carrier arrestments. He was awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device, Individual Air Medal with Combat Distinguishing Device, Strike Flight Air Medal (seven awards) and numerous campaign and unit medals.
