Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Pulls into Guam for Safe Haven Liberty

APRA HARBOR, Guam (NNS) -- The Nimitz Carrier Strike group, consisting of aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), pulled into Guam for a Safe Haven Liberty port visit June 24.
The visit is the third of its kind since USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) pulled into Guam in early June and Okinawa in May, enhancing liberty options for 7th Fleet ships conducting COVID mitigations.
During Nimitz CSG’s liberty, Sailors and Marines have access to specific designated areas on the pier and a secured beach on base. This type of liberty allows for quality of life port visits, boosting crew morale, readiness, and effectiveness while mitigating the risk of contracting COVID-19.
"With the creation of Safe Haven Liberty in Guam, we have the opportunity to enjoy some crew rest and recreation," said Nimitz Commanding Officer, Capt. Max Clark. "The morale boost this gives to the hardworking and dedicated Sailors and Marines onboard Nimitz, many of whom have been embarked aboard ship for nearly three months, is immeasurable."
Sailors and Marines will have the opportunity to unwind and enjoy food and beverages along with Wi-Fi installed on the pier, where personnel can use their phones and laptops. A section of the beach will be designated as a safe zone.
With the exception of a few mandatory personnel to ensure the ship’s safe arrival, there will be no interaction with any personnel outside the designated liberty areas. For the docking process, all COVID mitigations will be in place to include social distancing, masks, gloves, and minimal interactions.
The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations, conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!