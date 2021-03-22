NAS LEMOORE — Naval Health Clinic Lemoore (NHCL) celebrates Certified Nurses Day by honoring its 22 board-certified nurses.
Board Certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones. Nursing, like health care in general has become increasingly complex. While a registered nurse (RN) license provides entry to general nursing practice, the knowledge-intensive requirements of modern nursing require extensive education, as well as a strong personal commitment to excellence by the nurse.
NHCL encourages national board certification for all its nurses. Patients are encouraged to inquire whether there are certified nurses on staff when they visit a hospital, clinic or their primary care provider. Many nursing certification bodies exist to serve the full range of specialized nursing care offered in the contemporary health care system; national nurse-certifying bodies should be accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) or the National Organization for Competence Assurance (NOCA).
“Please join Naval Health Clinic Lemoore and the nation’s national nursing certification organizations in honoring our hardworking, dedicated nurses for their professionalism,” stated Navy Capt. Michele Waara, chief nursing officer at NHCL, “Bravo Zulu, a job well done!”
Naval Health Clinic Lemoore ensures the readiness of its active duty service members and improves the lives of military families through the delivery of high-quality healthcare to over 18,000 eligible beneficiaries at NAS Lemoore, Calif. and NAS Fallon, Nev. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, Calif.
