VFA-86 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

CDR Robert Stimis from Little Rock, AR relieved CDR Cade Hines from Beaumont, TX during the ceremony held aboard NAS Lemoore. CDR Hines assumed command in November 2018 and led the Sidewinders through a record breaking 10 month around-the-world deployment from April 2019 to January 2020 aboard USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72). While supporting Operation FREEDOM’S SENTINEL, Operation INHERENT RESOLVE, and the Combined Defense of the Arabian Gulf, the Sidewinders flew 2,486 sorties and executed 4,363 mishap free flight hours. The World Famous Sidewinders also employed 28,000 pounds of ordnance and conducted four Shows of Force during 72 combat sorties. VFA-86 maintained 8.6 Ready Basic Aircraft, 11 percent above entitlement, culminating in a 100 percent combat sortie completion rate. CDR Hines always led from the front and his service is much appreciated.

“It has been an honor to serve on the Sidewinder team. The men and women of this command proved their mettle in preparing for and executing the longest nuclear-powered carrier deployment in U.S. Navy history. The Sidewinders provided Full Mission Capable combat-loaded F/A-18E Super Hornets, flown by trained and lethal pilots, to operational commanders in 6th, 5th, and 7th Fleet Areas of Responsibility. While I am tremendously proud of these patriots for their willingness to volunteer and serve their country, I am humbled by the commitment of their families in support of their Sailor, the command, and the U.S. Navy over the course of nearly 330 days spent underway from January 2019 through January 2020. Thanks for doing it Tight and Right. Bravo Zulu, Sidewinders!” exclaims CDR Hines.