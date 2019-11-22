NAS LEMOORE – Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 welcomed a new commanding officer during an aerial change of command ceremony held Friday, November 15, 2019.
CDR Kevin “Punchie” Lyons, from Wilmington, Delaware, relieved CDR Patrick “Metro” McKenna, a native of Middleton, Wisconsin, during the aerial ceremony held at Naval Air Station Lemoore. CDR McKenna assumed command on July 20th, 2018 and led VFA-113 during an extended maintenance phase where the squadron completed multiple training and support detachments to Anchorage, Alaska; Key West, Florida; Fallon, Nevada; Edwards Air Force Base, California; Jacksonville, Florida; and Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. CDR McKenna’s next duty assignment is the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command’s Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I).
CDR Lyons is the 64th commanding officer to lead VFA-113 and is assuming command at a crucial point during the maintenance phase, as the squadron prepares to begin workups for deployment. Prior to commanding VFA-113, CDR Lyons served as the executive officer from July 2018 to November 2019.
VFA-113, also known as the “Stingers”, is an F/A-18E Superhornet Squadron currently stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore. The squadron was commissioned on July 15th, 1948 carrying the motto “The First and Finest.” The Stingers are an operational fleet squadron, currently assigned to Carrier Air Wing 2 and deploys aboard the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). The Stingers are currently preparing for workups and will be deploying in the near future.
