U.S. Navy F-35C Pilot Receives Britannia Award

NAS LEMOORE – An aviator assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147 “Argonauts” at NAS Lemoore was awarded the Britannia Award by the British Naval Attaché to the United States.

Royal Navy Commodore Phillip D. Nash presented the Britannia Award to Lt. Thorys Stensrud II during an award ceremony in Hangar 5 aboard NAS Lemoore on Friday. The Britannia Award is given to the Navy or Marine Corps student naval aviator graduate of the Strike Pipeline who demonstrates the highest overall weapons score and performance in the strike phase of Advanced Strike Training during the previous calendar year. Stensrud won the award for his record at NAS Kingsville, Tex. while attached to Training Squadron (VT) 21. He is currently attached to VFA-147 at NAS Lemoore, Calif.

“We’re here to recognize the strong bond between the U.S. Navy and the Royal Navy – one that has stretched back for more than 100 years,” said Nash. “This is a relationship that began with the training of our pilots at the time of the war. It has continued to this day and to the flight line here at Lemoore. This award is a reminder of our strong naval ties, long-standing friendship and enduring gratitude.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}